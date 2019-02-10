× LIVE BLOG | Several crashes reported around central Indiana as snow falls around the area

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – As snow fell across central Indiana Sunday, several crashes and slide-offs were reported across the area.

A crash closed one lane of I-65 southbound near 71st Street and mile marker 126 on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

On the south side, the right lane of eastbound I-465 was closed near I-65 due to a crash. On the west side, the ramp of northbound I-465 was slow near Rockville Road after a crash. The Wayne Township Fire Department responded to the scene and said I-465 was “becoming extremely slick.”

The Wayne Township Fire Department said the owner of a red pickup truck left the scene of a crash on the off-ramp from 465 northbound to Rockville Road. One WTFD firefighter suffered minor injuries due to the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact Indiana State Police or the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Also on the west side, the left lane of northbound I-465 was closed near I-74 and U.S. 136/Crawfordsville Road due to a crash.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office reported several crashes on I-65 in Lebanon and said roads in the county were “snow-covered, slick and hazardous.” The sheriff’s office said I-65 southbound was closed due to multiple crashes.

In Clinton County, drivers should avoid I-65 northbound at mile marker 158 due to a crash.

In Hamilton County, southbound U.S. 31 was closed at State Road 38 due to a crash, according to the Westfield Police Department. Hamilton County Emergency Management issued a yellow travel advisory until further noticed, saying mixed precipitation has resulted in several crashes around the county.

In Henry County, the left two lanes of westbound I-70 were closed near State Road 3 at mile marker 126.

