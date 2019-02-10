Valentine’s Day dinner by Market District

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Don't like dealing with the restaurant crowds? Market District has you covered this Valentine's Day.

Watch Market District's chef team offer expert tips for making the perfect steak and creating a special occasion for that special someone in your life.

Don't want to cook? Table by Market District is also hosting a Valentine’s Day dinner event on Feb. 14. They’ll have their 21 day dry aged table-side tomahawk steak available and the “Prix Fixe Sweetheart for Two” menu, which includes a starter, entrees, desserts and a champagne toast.