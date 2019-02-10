× Wesson’s tie-breaking dunk sends Buckeyes past Hoosiers

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Andre Wesson scored the last of his 15 points on a tie-breaking dunk with 20 seconds left Sunday to help Ohio State pull off a 55-52 victory at Indiana.

The Buckeyes (16-7, 6-6 Big Ten) won their third straight overall and added a key road victory to their postseason resume.

Romeo Langford had 15 points to lead Indiana (13-11, 4-9), which has lost nine of its last 10 and four in a row at home. Devonte Green had 10 points and Juwan Morgan finished with a career-high 14 rebounds.

But in a game where runs were rare, the teams went basket for basket down the stretch.

After trailing 47-38 with 6:25 to go, the Hoosiers finally tied the score when Langford made Indiana’s third consecutive 3-pointer with 4:52 to go. The Hoosiers retook the lead on Green’s long, shot-clock beating 3 with 1:46 remaining. That made it 52-49.

C.J. Jackson tied it again with another long 3 late in the shot clock and Wesson’s dunk following a timeout gave Ohio State the lead for good.

Langford missed a go-ahead 3 with 12 seconds to go and Green missed a tying 3 in the waning seconds after Luther Muhammad went 1 of 2 from the free-throw line with 8.8 seconds left.

It was a rugged game — for both teams.

After Ohio State jumped to an 11-2 lead and the Hoosiers answered with seven straight, things really bogged down.

Washington’s 3 gave the Buckeyes a 21-14 lead with 3:59 left in the first half. Instead, the Hoosiers only allowed one more basket and closed the half on a 7-2 spurt to make it 23-21.

The teams combined for 18 baskets and 14 turnovers in the half.

Jackson and Kaleb Wesson each scored 10 points for the Buckeyes.

BIG PICTURE

Ohio State: Offensively, the Buckeyes continue to struggle. They’ve scored fewer than 70 points in five of their last six games and that must change to survive a tough final stretch and secure an NCAA Tournament bid.

Indiana: The Hoosiers forced 15 turnovers but were 6 of 20 on 3s and got outrebounded 35-29. If those numbers don’t start to improve consistently, Indiana will continue to struggle.

UP NEXT

Ohio State: Can complete a season sweep of Illinois at home Thursday.

Indiana: Heads to Minnesota on Saturday.