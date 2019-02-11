Community helping Tipton couple that lost belongings, 3 dogs in fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - A Tipton man is in serious condition at Eskenazi Hospital after he was rescued from a fire at his home Saturday night.

“His lungs are very badly damaged," said Laura Chandler, his fiancée.

The Tipton Fire Department said they had difficulty locating Compton, because he wasn't in the bedroom as they thought he would be.

"Engine 11 crew made entry into the structure through a rear window in the bedroom where the victim could possibly be located. On the initial search of the room no victim was located. Engine 11 crew backed out of the structure due to fire condition and re-entered the structure through a rear door. The victim was located inside the structure upon entry through the rear door and was removed from the structure."

Officials have not ruled a cause yet. They said they still have some interviews they would like to conduct.

In the meantime, Laura is trying to figure out what to do next since the couple did not have insurance.

"I didn’t have insurance, you know, which is my own fault," she said. "It amazes me how your whole entire life can be gone in 20 minutes or less. Everything. Gone.”

Chandler said the couple lost clothes, furniture, family pictures-- even their three dogs.

"I can’t seem to find anybody that will go in there and remove the carcasses for me," she said crying. "They’re still in there."

What gives her some comfort is the way the community is stepping up to donate clothes, supplies and money. Laura stopped by several places in Tipton on Monday to pick up bags of clothes.

"I am so very grateful for all the people who have personally reached out to me," she said. "I don’t know what we’re gonna do. But with the prayers and the support of the community and others in the state of Indiana and wherever. God willing we’ll get through this somehow.”