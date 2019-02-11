INDOT crews work around the clock to clear interstates of potholes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. —The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) says crews will work overtime this week to clear numerous potholes popping up on the interstates.

A spokesperson for the agency says the flux in temperatures has played a role as to why so many potholes have popped up as of late. Crews are working to get a handle on the problem now.

“Tonight, we are bringing in extra crews from other districts. At least five crews will be out just doing potholes tonight,” INDOT spokesperson Mallory Duncan said.

Crews began patching efforts Monday night at 9 p.m. An asphalt plant was opened earlier Monday, so crews have access to hot asphalt mix. Duncan says hot asphalt mix provides for a more permanent seal on potholes unlike the cold patch mix which wears quickly.

“We need to get a more permanent fix in there, and it’ll be a lot better for drivers and a lot safer as well,” Duncan said.

Normally asphalt plants aren’t activated until mid-March. Duncan says the increasing number of reports and complaints about interstate potholes prompted the early activation.

Duncan added that crews will continue to be on pothole patrol throughout the week, focusing on the Indy metro area Monday night, then branching farther out into areas including a riddled stretch of I-69 between Anderson and Daleville Tuesday.

"It’s going to make things a whole lot better. At least for the morning commute and here on out,” she said.

Duncan says the agency plans on keeping the asphalt plant activated until the pothole problem is resolved.