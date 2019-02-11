Video shows man destroying Anderson home for several hours before stealing guns, tools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. — Madison County investigators are looking for a man they say spent hours inside a home not only burglarizing it, but destroying it.

A homeowner discovered it on their surveillance camera before returning to the house on CR 360 N Sunday. They said they have no idea who the man in the video is.

"I just couldn't believe this man could do something so heinous of a crime," the homeowner, who asked not to be identified, said.

Investigators said it appears the man acted alone and got in by busting through glass doors.

"In over 20 years of police work, and specifically working burglaries as an investigator, I have yet to see anything like this," Madison County Sheriff's Lt. Darwin Dwiggins said.

The video shows the man taking a hammer to the kitchen, smashing things, using a rake to rip holes in a pool cover and even trying to shove a concrete statue through it. The photos the homeowner shared of the damage afterwards are even more shocking. It shows toilets smashed to pieces, holes ripped in the drywall, paint on the floor, cabinets destroyed, items thrown about.

"You can make an argument that he looked like he might have been impaired on something. You might be able to make the argument that his actions were so erratic that this might be a subject that suffers from some kind of mental illness," Dwiggins said.

Dwiggins said unlike other burglaries, where a suspect may try to move quickly, this man spent about three hours at the property. They said the man took two shotguns, tools and a tool box.

"It's not even something that you've ever seen before and the total devastation of a home like this," the homeowner said.

The homeowner said they were making the house handicap accessible for their mother. Now room after room is torn apart. But the homeowner said they're thankful that they weren't home when it happened.

"You can destroy material things but the most important thing is right here in front of us," the homeowner said.

If you have any information about the case or know who the man in the video is you're asked to call the Madison County Sheriff's Department investigators or Crime Stoppers, where you can remain anonymous, at 765-649-8310.