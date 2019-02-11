Tip line for Delphi murders: 844-459-5786

Police: Employee restrained, beaten during armed robbery at Carmel Walgreens

Posted 3:33 PM, February 11, 2019, by , Updated at 10:39PM, February 11, 2019

CARMEL, Ind. – Three thieves in masks restrained and attacked a pharmacist during a weekend robbery at a Walgreens store, police say.

According to the Carmel Police Department, the robbery happened around 2:45 a.m. Saturday at the Walgreens located at 1424 S. Range Line Rd. Police said three men entered the store wearing masks; one of them had a gun.

The thieves restrained and battered the pharmacist before taking medicine and some cash. One employee was taken to an area hospital with injuries, police said.

Anyone with information should contact the Carmel Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at (317) 571-2551 or Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS (8477).

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.