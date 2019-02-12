Tip line for Delphi murders: 844-459-5786

1 person shot on Indy’s near northeast side

Posted 10:00 PM, February 12, 2019, by , Updated at 10:25PM, February 12, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — One person has been shot on the city’s near northeast side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said the shooting is currently believed to have occurred in the 2900 block of Caroline Ave. with officers responding to the injured victim at a Shell gas station located near 24th and Keystone.

Little is known at this time including the extent of the victim’s injuries.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

