INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A popular brunch meal is coming to a Wal-Mart cereal aisle near you.

Chicken and waffles fans will soon be able to enjoy the meal in cereal form.

Post will release the product on March 7th, which happens to be National Cereal Day.

The cereal will look like mini chicken drumsticks and waffles.

There will also be a maple bacon donut released at the same time.

Both items will only be sold for a limited time.