Crews treating roads as slick conditions cause crashes in central Indiana

Posted 9:51 PM, February 12, 2019, by , Updated at 10:03PM, February 12, 2019

Snow showers are causing hazardous road conditions in central Indiana.

Multiple crashes have been reported as a result of slick roads Tuesday evening, including a jackknifed semi on I-465 and an overturned vehicle on I-74 in Brownsburg. No serious injuries were reported in either incident.

The Indianapolis Department of Public Works has 80 trucks out treating city streets through Wednesday morning’s commute.

The Indiana Department of Transportation says it will have about 20 trucks out patrolling slick spots and crews will treat them with salt as they find them.

If you have to get out on the road, authorities advise to take it slow and use caution.

