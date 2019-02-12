Robbers targeting delivery drivers around Indy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The year has gotten off to a violent start for Indianapolis delivery drivers.

They've been targeted by armed robbers in a series of crimes that share some common details. Those crimes and a series of other robberies have police warning delivery drivers across the city to be careful.

The most recent robbery took place just after midnight when a pizza delivery driver showed up to a west side apartment complex and was robbed at gunpoint.

The employee from Piezanos escaped without being hurt, but that case is just the latest in a series of stickups involving delivery drivers.

“They said, ‘Give us the pizza.’ Then I gave the pizza. They had a gun. They said, ‘Where’s your wallet?’ I said, ‘I have no wallet.’ They took my phone and ran away,” said victim Mahamdou Konte.

Two weeks ago, Konte was one of two delivery drivers who reported being robbed on the same day at the Cambridge Square apartments near 71st and Michigan.

Konte wasn’t hurt and says he’s been trained to cooperate with armed crooks.

“You know in that situation you never know what’s going to happen,” said Konte. “The pizza people told me whenever they rob you just give them what they want. Don’t say anything. That’s what exactly I did.”

A stack of police reports shows nearly a dozen delivery drivers have been robbed this year mostly on the north and northwest sides of town.

Police say in order to stay safe delivery drivers should carry a limited amount of cash. If something seems suspicious during a drop off, they should leave.

If someone does get robbed, the best advice is to stay calm and comply.

“All the drivers have got to be careful. I hope they will be safe,” said Konte.

Anyone with information about any of the robberies can contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).