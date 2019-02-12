Frankfort police warn about counterfeit bills with distinctive markings

FRANKFORT, Ind. — The Frankfort Police Department is advising businesses and individuals not to accept any cash with Asian style writing on it.
The department posted about the strange-looking money on Twitter.
According to police, the writing translates to fake or not real and is believed to be counterfeit. If you are unsure if your bills are counterfeit, please call the FPD at (317) 654-4431.
ALERT: Do not accept US currency with Asian style writing stamped on it. Call the Frankfort Police Department at 65… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…—
Frankfort Police (@FrankfortPD) February 12, 2019
Here are some tips from the U.S. Department of Treasury on what to do if you think you’ve spotted a counterfeit bill.
For your personal safety. . . PLEASE:
- Do not put yourself in danger.
- Do not return the bill to the passer.
- Delay the passer with some excuse, if possible.
- Observe the passer’s description – and their companions’ descriptions – and write down their vehicle license plate numbers if you can.
- Contact your local police department OR call your local U.S. Secret Service Office.
- Write your initials and date in the white border area of the suspected counterfeit note.
- DO NOT handle the counterfeit note. Place it inside a protective cover, a plastic bag, or envelope to protect it until you place it in the hands of an IDENTIFIED Secret Service Agent.
- Surrender the note or coin ONLY to a properly identified police officer or a Secret Service Special Agent, or mail it to your nearest U.S. Secret Service field office.