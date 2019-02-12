Tip line for Delphi murders: 844-459-5786

House approves bill that would establish tax on vaping liquids in Indiana

Posted 5:37 PM, February 12, 2019

File photo courtesy of Getty Images

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana House has endorsed a bill to start taxing the liquids used in electronic cigarettes.

House members voted 53-40 on Tuesday in favor of the proposal setting a 4 cents per-milliliter vaping liquid tax.

While some legislators questioned whether the bill would be creating a new tax, bill sponsor Rep. Tim Brown of Crawfordsville said it was aimed at taxing a nicotine-containing product similar to how cigarettes are taxed. Brown says the tax could also discourage vaping, which he argues leads some young users to cigarette smoking.

A legislative report estimates the tax could bring in between $2 million and $4 million a year.

The proposal now goes on to the Senate for consideration.

