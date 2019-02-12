I-465 back open on northwest side after crash involving jackknifed semi

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The northbound lanes of I-465 have been reopened on the northwest side following a crash involving a jackknifed semi Tuesday night.

Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine says the driver of the semi was ejected when he lost control of the vehicle near 71st Street and struck a concrete barrier wall.

The semi driver was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to Sgt. Perrine.

Troopers at the scene believe speed too fast for the road conditions was a factor in the crash.

Drivers should take it slow on central Indiana roads overnight. Snow showers are making roads slick.