Indiana father, 2 teenage daughters die after car goes off road, ends up in river

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. – A father and his two teenage daughters died when their car slid off a northern Indiana road and went into a river Monday morning.

According to WANE, the accident happened around 10 a.m. Emergency personnel were called to the Elkhart River near County Road 700 West and Ball Road in Noble County. They saw a white Toyota car upside down in the water.

The Noble County Sheriff’s Department said 50-year-old J.J. Reyes of Ligonier was headed southbound when he lost control on a curve at Ball Road, slid off the side of the road into a ditch and then went into the Elkhart River. His daughters, 15-year-old Zulia Reyes and 13-year-old Valeria Reyes, were inside the car with him.

The car was carried about 180 feet downstream before it flipped over and submerged. The Ligonier Fire Department arrived and personnel were able to reach the vehicle and attach a tow cable. The father and his daughters were found inside the car and pronounced dead at the scene.

Zulia Reyes was sophomore at West Noble High School. Her sister Valeria was an eighth grader at West Noble Middle School, according to the sheriff’s department. WANE reported that grief counselors were being made available to students.