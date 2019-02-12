× Indiana lawmakers say ‘yellow dot’ in car windshield could save your life

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – When the unexpected happens, like a car accident, seconds could be the difference between life and death for you or your loved one. Lawmakers are looking at a program involving a simple yellow sticker. The hope is that could help get someone medical attention faster in case of an emergency, especially seniors or those with medical conditions.

It’s called the Yellow Dot Emergency Program. It has already been implemented in several states including New York, Illinois and Tennessee.

Being part of the program is entirely voluntary. If drivers opt-in, they place a small yellow dot in the lower left of their front windshield. In the event of an emergency, first responders see the dot and know there is a corresponding yellow envelope in the glove box.

“It’ll have your photo in there, it’ll have information on recent surgeries medications you take and your medical history so the first responders can best treat you in that emergency situation,” said State Representative Ethan Manning.

This will help emergency responders help give you the help you need, especially in the event that you are unconscious.

If you decide to opt-in to the Yellow Dot Emergency Program, BMV could charge you up to $5. That money would cover the cost of the yellow sticker, yellow envelope and Yellow Dot I.D. with your information.

Some are concerned about privacy when it comes to the program. By participating, you are consenting to the release of your medical information. However, supporters of the bill say that the program is entirely opt-in. You can choose to opt-out at any time.

The bill will be reviewed by lawmakers Tuesday by the House Veterans Affairs and Public Safety Committee to determine the next steps.