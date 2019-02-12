Priest suspended by Archdiocese of Indianapolis over sexual abuse allegation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Archdiocese of Indianapolis has suspended a priest over the sexual abuse of a minor that allegedly happened in 2016.

The church said Tuesday that it learned of the allegation against Fr. David J. Marcotte last Wednesday and immediately reported it to authorities.

Fr. Marcotte is now prohibited from all public ministry while police and the church investigate the incident.

According to the Archdiocese, Fr. Marcotte was ordained on June 7, 2014 and has been assigned to the following:

2014 – Associate pastor, SS. Francis and Clare Parish, Greenwood, and Catholic chaplain, University of Indianapolis

2015 – Associate pastor, St. Malachy Parish, Brownsburg

2016 – Administrator, St. Martin of Tours Parish, Martinsville

2017 – Ahaplain, Roncalli High School, Indianapolis, Catholic chaplain, University of Indianapolis, and sacramental assistance, SS. Francis and Clare Parish, Greenwood.

“The Archdiocese of Indianapolis is committed to protecting children and vulnerable adults from sexual abuse and misconduct,” said the church in a statement.

If you’re a victim of sexual abuse or misconduct by a person ministering on behalf of the church, or if you know of anyone who has been a victim, you’re asked to contact civil authorities and the Archdiocesan Victim Assistance Coordinator Carla Hill at 317-236-1548 or 800-382-9836, ext. 1548 or email her at carlahill@archindy.org .

Confidential reports can also be made on-line at www.archdioceseofindianapolis.ethicspoint.com or by calling 888-393-6810.

FOX59 reached out to Roncalli High School and the University of Indianapolis.

"Fr. David J. Marcotte was assigned by the Archdiocese of Indianapolis to the campus as an ecumenical minister to conduct Catholic Mass, most recently in Spring 2018. At no time has he ever been employed by the University," Jeanette DeDiemar, Vice President and Chief Marketing & Communications Officer for the University of Indianapolis, said in a statement.