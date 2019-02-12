× Robbers hit Lawrence bank, caught covered in ink

LAWRENCE, Ind. — After a short chase, officers arrest two men allegedly involved in a bank robbery.

Tuesday morning just after 9:30 a.m., two men entered the Huntington National Bank in the 11800 block of Pendleton Pike, verbally threatening employees and demanding money, police say. Though no weapons were shown, the men received an undisclosed amount of cash and left the scene in a stolen Acura. They drove to a nearby neighborhood, where officers say the suspects switched into a maroon Dodge Charger.

Detectives from the Lawrence Police Department, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force were already surveying the financial institutions in the area after an attempted robbery at the same Huntington National Bank took place on Jan. 30.

Responding officers and detectives spotted the Dodge Charger and attempted to stop the vehicle, but were led on a short chase, according to police. After pulling into a nearby neighborhood, the suspects attempted to flee on foot but were soon caught. A dye pack from the bank was found to have exploded, covering much of the stolen cash and one of the suspect’s clothing in ink.

The robbers were identified as Dejon Pitchford, 34, and Daniel Reynolds, 28, of Indianapolis. They have been preliminary charged with robbery, confinement, and auto theft. Pitchford was additionally charged with resisting law enforcement for allegedly driving the get-away car.