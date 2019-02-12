Some drier time coming after reaching the wettest February in over 100 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WETTEST FEBRUARY IN OVER 100 YEARS

Central Indiana has had plenty of rain so far this month. Eight of the last nine days have produced at least a trace of rain or snow here with a monthly total now 3.69". Not quite half-way through the month and this February is the wettest to date since 1894 (125 years) and ranks 5th wettest on record. Rainfall Tuesday included a new .52" in Indianapolis with higher totals south and southeast.

Rain has ended but occasional snow showers will linger into the night. Some snow showers late this evening and overnight could develop into slick spots. A few locations could see a coating or light accumulation of a few tenths of an inch.

WIND ADVISORY

Winds will continue to gust as the storm departs to the northeast late Tuesday night. When big temperate swings occur, gusty winds will follow. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 4 a.m. Wednesday with potential wind gusts of 45 mph possible. At 5 p.m., Indianapolis reported a gust to 43 mph.

The cold winds will blow into early Wednesday morning and brace for the wind chill. It will feel like it is only in the single digits early Wednesday.