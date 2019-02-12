Tip line for Delphi murders: 844-459-5786

Speedway police seeking thief who stole car from gas station

Posted 12:43 PM, February 12, 2019, by

Image from the Speedway Police Department

SPEEDWAY, Ind. – Police are looking for a thief who stole a car from a gas station in December.

According to the Speedway Police Department, a driver pulled into the Thorntons gas station at 5310 W. 10th St. around 2:45 p.m. on Dec. 14, 2018 and parked in front of the pumps. The driver left the keys in the car and walked toward the entrance.

When the driver made it to the doors, he saw a man in a black coat climb into the vehicle and speed off. The driver ran after his car, but it was too late. Surveillance cameras captured video of the suspect.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477 (TIPS) or 800-222-8477 (TIPS). You can also submit a mobile tip through the P3tips app for Apple or Android phones or visit www.CrimeTips.org to submit a web tip. Information can be submitted anonymously.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.