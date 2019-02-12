Valentine’s Day breakfast in bed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Looking for something unique this Valentine's Day? Chef Rob Koeller with Culinary Concepts & Hospitality Consultants joined FOX59 Morning News with a Valentine's Day idea your significant other won't even have to get out of bed to enjoy!

The segment featured the following recipe:

Goat Cheese & Spinach Prosciutto Cups

Recipe adapted by Chef Rob Koeller, owner of Culinary Concepts & Hospitality Consultants

For more unique recipe ideas, please visit: www.cchconsultants.com

Ingredients

12-14 slices prosciutto

8 cups fresh baby spinach (or 2 cups frozen chopped spinach, thawed)

4 oz. goat cheese (Chévre)

9 large eggs

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1/4 cup heavy cream or milk

Directions