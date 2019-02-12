Tip line for Delphi murders: 844-459-5786

Valentine’s Day breakfast in bed

Posted 9:14 AM, February 12, 2019, by

Looking for something unique this Valentine's Day? Chef Rob Koeller with Culinary Concepts & Hospitality Consultants joined FOX59 Morning News with a Valentine's Day idea your significant other won't even have to get out of bed to enjoy!

The segment featured the following recipe:

Goat Cheese & Spinach Prosciutto Cups

Recipe adapted by Chef Rob Koeller, owner of Culinary Concepts & Hospitality Consultants

For more unique recipe ideas, please visit:  www.cchconsultants.com

Ingredients

  • 12-14 slices prosciutto
  • 8 cups fresh baby spinach (or 2 cups frozen chopped spinach, thawed)
  • 4 oz. goat cheese (Chévre)
  • 9 large eggs
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/4 cup heavy cream or milk

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Spray or brush a muffin tin with oil, then line each cup with a slice of prosciutto being sure to seal it up as much as possible.
  • Combine fresh spinach with a few tablespoons of water in a large covered pot over medium heat. Let steam a minute or two, or until the spinach is completely wilted (skip this step if using frozen spinach). While the spinach wilts, whisk together the 9 eggs in a large bowl. Drain spinach & squeeze off excess liquid, then add to the eggs.
  • Crumble the goat cheese into the spinach and egg mixture, then add the salt, pepper, and cream. Stir until combined, then divide the mixture into the prosciutto-lined cups, filling all the way to the top.
  • Bake for approximately 20 minutes, or until the eggs are puffed and slightly golden on top. Remove from oven and use a fork and knife to carefully remove each egg cup from the muffin tin. Serve immediately, or let chill and serve as a cold dish.
  • Leftover egg cups will keep well for 3-5 days when wrapped individually and refrigerated.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.