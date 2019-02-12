Valentine’s Day breakfast in bed

Looking for something unique this Valentine's Day? Chef Rob Koeller with Culinary Concepts & Hospitality Consultants joined FOX59 Morning News with a Valentine's Day idea your significant other won't even have to get out of bed to enjoy!
The segment featured the following recipe:
Goat Cheese & Spinach Prosciutto Cups
Recipe adapted by Chef Rob Koeller, owner of Culinary Concepts & Hospitality Consultants
For more unique recipe ideas, please visit: www.cchconsultants.com
Ingredients
- 12-14 slices prosciutto
- 8 cups fresh baby spinach (or 2 cups frozen chopped spinach, thawed)
- 4 oz. goat cheese (Chévre)
- 9 large eggs
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1/4 cup heavy cream or milk
Directions
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Spray or brush a muffin tin with oil, then line each cup with a slice of prosciutto being sure to seal it up as much as possible.
- Combine fresh spinach with a few tablespoons of water in a large covered pot over medium heat. Let steam a minute or two, or until the spinach is completely wilted (skip this step if using frozen spinach). While the spinach wilts, whisk together the 9 eggs in a large bowl. Drain spinach & squeeze off excess liquid, then add to the eggs.
- Crumble the goat cheese into the spinach and egg mixture, then add the salt, pepper, and cream. Stir until combined, then divide the mixture into the prosciutto-lined cups, filling all the way to the top.
- Bake for approximately 20 minutes, or until the eggs are puffed and slightly golden on top. Remove from oven and use a fork and knife to carefully remove each egg cup from the muffin tin. Serve immediately, or let chill and serve as a cold dish.
- Leftover egg cups will keep well for 3-5 days when wrapped individually and refrigerated.