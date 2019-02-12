Wicked, windy, wild ride for the next 24 hours…slick too!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A lot to talk about with the weather and how much it will change over the next 24 hours! First things first, rain is currently falling and all of our viewing area is holding with temperatures ABOVE 32-degrees. This is great news now, as the ice threat has ended up north, but the rainfall totals have created additional pooling and ponding. Be careful for large puddles on various roadways. Rain will begin to taper between 7:00 and 8:00 am, while temperatures continue to climb into the mid to upper 40's! So far, so good!

By early afternoon, a strong cold front will drop into the area...more rain will redevelop along this front, as the winds begin to increase steadily. By mid-afternoon, temperatures will begin to fall and snow showers will develop in the colder air! As temperatures continue to plummet, snow showers will increase, along with the wind speeds. A WIND ADVISORY starts at 4:00 pm and will go until 4:00 am Wednesday morning. This will reduce visibility during snow bursts, slow traffic for the evening rush hour, while wind chills take hold.

Although snow totals range from a dusting to an inch in spots! Roads will likely become slick or covered creating travel issues this evening and overnight.

By tomorrow, sunshine builds in but it will be a brisk day!

More activity on the way for Thursday night and into Friday morning. Along with 2 more systems for Saturday and Sunday cruising through the state!