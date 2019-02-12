× Your guide to where DPW and INDOT crews are working repair potholes

INDIANAPOLIS – Road crews continued to battle unpleasant weather conditions Tuesday in an effort to stay on top of potholes popping up across central Indiana.

“It’s just a matter of getting weather they can work with,” said Dan Parker, Director of Indianapolis’ Department of Public Works.

Indianapolis crews continued patching city streets with a cold asphalt mix Tuesday. Best case scenario, Parker said, crews could switch to a more permanent hot mix fix on Wednesday if weather conditions improve allowing the city’s asphalt plant to open.

“The forecast for tomorrow looks somewhat promising,” Parker said. “So I think residents will see strip patching crews out there with hot asphalt going at it.”

The Indy Pothole Viewer shows the active number of pothole requests citywide. Crews are focusing their efforts on major thoroughfares with numerous requests knowing they’ll eventually have to refill cold mix potholes with hot mix.

The situation is frustrating not only work crews but drivers across central Indiana.

“He got into the garage and said my window’s busted and my tire’s flat,” Jami Brown said, a resident on the south side who documented the potholes near her home in hopes someone will help. “If there was at least a cone or sign – or if they have to close the road, they have to close the road. There’s other ways to go. You’d rather be warned than to find it last minute.”

For INDOT, crews have more than doubled this week, and a second asphalt plant opened Tuesday allowing crews to focus on emergency situations and focus more broadly on portions of I-69 and the Indianapolis metro.

Plans are in place for both INDOT and DPW during the next few days but weather could quickly upend those plans.

Indianapolis crews will be focusing on the following areas:

Zionsville Rd. from 79th St to 96th St.

West St. from Morris St to Washington St.

INDOT crews will be focused on the following areas:

I-69 from 96th St. to I-465

I-465 from US 421/Michigan Rd. to I-69

I-465 from I-69 to I-70

I-70 from I-465 to Mount Comfort Rd.

I-70 from I-465 to the North Split

I-65 from 38th St to South Split

I-65 from the South Split to County Line Rd

I-465 from I-70 to State Road 37/Harding St. (Southeast side)

I-65 from 38th St to I-865

I-865 from I-65 to I-465

I-465 from U.S. 421/Michigan Rd. to I-74 (Northwest side)

I-465 from I-74 to State Road 37 (Southwest side)

I-70 from the South Split to Ronald Reagan Pkwy.

INDOT is also contracting with Rieth-Riley Construction, Milestone Contractors, and E&B paving to strip pave three sections of interstate, including: