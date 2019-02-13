Community rallies to help Greenfield family after devastating house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENFIELD, Ind. – A Greenfield family is trying to put life back together after losing almost everything in a house fire early Friday morning.

The Spurling family’s home went up in flames just hours after a smaller fire had broken out but was contained. Because of that, mom Jennifer Spurling, her husband and their four kids were sleeping safely in a nearby camper.

“I think at this point we’re just trying to take it a day at a time,” said Spurling.

Already, she said the support has been overwhelming.

“I don’t know what we would do without people supporting us right now,” said Spurling. “Emotionally, prayers have been by far top.”

There wasn’t much they could save. Most of it is now contained to a box of pictures and one of their son’s Bibles.

“Our biggest thing that we need right now, financially, is mattresses,” said Spurling.

Since Friday, the community has rallied. A GoFundMe page has been started and clothes are being dropped off.

Even the East Hancock High School cheerleaders, who Spurling coaches, are stepping up.

“She’s very warm-hearted and very kind and always willing to give to others,” said cheerleader Corina Jennings.

Now they’re paying that back by collecting gift cards for the family during this Friday night’s basketball game.

“I think it’s really important because we are such a tight-knit school that we need to help out in any way that we can,” said Jennings.

That help that’s already being felt, especially for the Spurling’s four kids.

“The support from the school the school, their teachers, their friends,” said Spurling. “I mean their friends are even bringing stuff in to give them, a stuffed animal, a card, even just a hug at school.”

If you'd like to donate, a GoFundMe page has been set up to collect donations.