Delphi community trying to heal 2 years after murders of Abby Williams and Libby German

DELPHI, Ind. – Two years have passed without answers for the families of Abby Williams and Libby German, two teenagers killed on the Delphi Historic Trails.

The teens were reported missing on Feb. 13, 2017. Their bodies were discovered the next day. Since then, police have received more than 38,000 tips in the case. They still receive a dozen daily.

Abby and Libby’s murder has forever changed the small city of Delphi, but their memory is not forgotten.

"We don’t have things like that. This doesn’t happen in Delphi," Delphi business owner James Griffith said.

Blue and purple ribbons hang across the square downtown in Abby and Libby’s honor, along with pictures of the girls that have touched millions around the country.

"There are so many people that still put the signs out there. It’s shared on social media daily. People are doing whatever they can to keep that story alive and do what they can to get the person caught," Carroll County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Julia Leahy said.

Community members are fighting for justice.

"If them little girls can take picture and record a voice with something like that going on the rest of us can stay strong enough to hunt down and keep searching for the person who did this," Griffith said.

They wish investigators would release more information on the case and at times it’s frustrating.

"It’s kind of aggravating because they haven’t caught anybody and it’s just a constant reminder," Griffith said.

Delphi community members are hoping someone will be arrested for the murder of Abby and Libby, so they can finally start to heal from the painful wound that’s been open for the last two years.

"Once they do catch this person and I truly believe they will; that’s still not going to change things. People are still going to remember, people are still going to have a sense of loss. That feeling won’t ever go away," Leahy said.

Leahy said after the girls' murder they've since installed extra lights and cameras at all of the trails.

Anyone with information can call the tip line at 844-459-5786 or send an email to abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com.