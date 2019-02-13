Greenwood officers go above and beyond to replace girl’s toys stolen during burglary

GREENWOOD, Ind. – Two officers with the Greenwood Police Department went above and beyond to help a little girl whose toys were stolen during a burglary.

Police say Officer Calvert responded to the family’s home on Feb. 2, where it was determined all of 4-year-old Evelyn’s Shopkins were among the items that were stolen during a residential entry.

“Evelyn was so upset,” wrote the department.

Police say Officer Calvert then took it upon himself to ask his coworkers and friends if they had any unwanted Shopkins that could be donated to Evelyn.

“Not only did Officer Calvert receive donated Shopkins but also cash donations,” the department said.

A fellow officer, Officer Tompkins, volunteered to go toy shopping for Evelyn with the cash donations.

Together, Calvert and Tompkins delivered the donated and new toys on Wednesday, just in time for Evelyn’s birthday.