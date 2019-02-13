Tip line for Delphi murders: 844-459-5786

Head of FEMA resigning, questioned over use of vehicles

Posted 4:22 PM, February 13, 2019, by , Updated at 04:27PM, February 13, 2019

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Administrator Brock Long speaks during a briefing on Hurricane Michael at FEMA headquarters on October 12, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — The head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency is resigning, months after an investigation found he misused government vehicles to travel to his home in North Carolina.

Brock Long said in a letter Wednesday to agency employees that he was resigning to spend more time with his family.

Long was under investigation by the Homeland Security Department’s watchdog, and word of it leaked just as Hurricane Florence struck last fall. Officials found he misused vehicles, but Long was not asked to resign, and he agreed to reimburse the government.

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen says he led the agency admirably for two years through six major hurricanes and five historic wildfires.

Deputy Administrator Pete Gaynor will become acting head of the agency.

