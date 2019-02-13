× Indy area has 3 of the country’s most congested stretches of interstate

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Three of the country’s worst 100 bottlenecks are located in central Indiana.

That’s according to a study from the trucking industry. The American Transportation Research Institute came up with its list based on the truck GPS data of nearly 1 million heavy-duty trucks.

Using terabytes of information and customized software, the group examined the most heavily traveled—and frustrating—stretches for drivers.

In the Indianapolis area, the I-65/I-70 North Split ranked at No. 30. The I-65/I-70 South Split came in at No. 58. I-465 and I-69, another heavily congested area for Indy, ranked No. 95 on the list.

But as jammed up with traffic as those areas are, they’re not the most congested interstate corridors in the state. That “honor” belongs to I-65 and I-80 in Gary, which came in at No. 11 on the list.

Other trouble spots in the Midwest include I-75 and I-71 in Cincinnati (No. 6), I-75 at I-74 in Cincinnati (No. 48) and I-290 at I-90/I-94 in Chicago (No. 7).

You may have heard some not-so-flattering things about driving in the Atlanta area; three locations made the top ten, with two of them (I-285 at I-85 North and I-75 at I-285 North) placing in the top three!

As for the nation’s worst bottleneck, you’ll find that in Fort Lee, New Jersey, at I-94 and State Road 4, according to the list.

You can learn more about the study here and find the top 100 list here.