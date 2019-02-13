Tip line for Delphi murders: 844-459-5786

Man killed in fire on south side of Indianapolis

Photo from scene of deadly fire on February 13, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man died in a fire on the south side of Indianapolis early Wednesday morning.

The fire occurred in the 2800 block of Newhart Street, and it started in the back of the home.

An initial investigation revealed no one was home, and firefighters spoke with neighbors who confirmed no one was home.

But later on, they found a middle-aged white man behind debris in the garage.

The coroner and investigators are at the scene working to determine the cause of the man’s death and the cause of the fire.

The man’s identity has not been released at this time. We will update this story when more information is made available.

