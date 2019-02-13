× New warm up underway; 3rd straight ‘mild’ Valentine’s Day coming

EVER CHANGING

Once again our weather is making a change. High/thin clouds are spreading in late Wednesday, signaling that to our west a new front is on the move. It is a warm front and it will be arriving overnight. The clouds will increase through the rest of the night and temperatures that turned so cold late Tuesday will begin slowly rising through sunrise Thursday.

We are forecasting high temperatures into the 50s Thursday, making this the third straight Valentine’s Day at 50-degrees or warmer. Checking weather records, February 14 has topped 50° 29 times (20%) in the 147 years of records. The warmest was 65° in 1954.

Do you remember the snowiest Valentine’s Day on record? It was only a few years ago, 2014, when 5.5″ of snow fell officially for Indianapolis. 6″ of snow was reported in Avon in Hendricks County. I’m posting below a very snowy picture from Valentine’s Day 2014.