Police: Driver critically hurt after crashing stolen truck on interstate

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man was critically injured in a crash while trying to get away from police in a stolen truck Wednesday morning.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers spotted the stolen truck near English and South Bradley avenues around 9:40 a.m. after receiving a call about it. The truck had been reported stolen on Jan. 21, IMPD said.

The officers tried to stop the truck, but the driver took off, and IMPD pursued the vehicle as it made its way to I-70 East. The driver, after weaving through traffic, lost control and went through a guardrail; the truck went down an embankment and crashed.

The driver suffered critical injuries after being thrown from the truck and was taken to Eskenazi Hospital. No one else was in the vehicle, police said.