Police make arrest after man caught on camera burglarizing, destroying Madison County home

ANDERSON, Ind. — Police in Madison County arrested a man who was caught on camera destroying a home before burglarizing it.

Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger said the man in the video was identified as 57-year-old Darryl E. Rogers.

A homeowner discovered the damage on a surveillance camera before returning to their home on County Road 360 North Sunday morning to find the mess left behind. In the video footage, police said Rogers used a hammer to smash things in the kitchen and ripped holes in a pool cover with a rake.

Photos of the aftermath showed toilets smashed to pieces, holes ripped in the drywall, paint on the floor, cabinets destroyed and items tossed all around.

Investigators said Rogers spent about three hours at the property during the incident. He stole two shotguns, tools and a toolbox, police said.

Investigators took Rogers into custody at his home Tuesday night after receiving a tip and making positive identification. He admitted to the break-in during questioning, telling police he was angry at the homeowner and felt he was owed money from a sales transaction involving a vehicle nearly two years ago.

He shaved his beard and threw his clothes over the side of a bridge to change his appearance, police said. While investigators have recovered the two stolen guns, they’re working on locating the other stolen items.

Rogers is being held on preliminary charges of burglary, theft and criminal mischief.

Mellinger said the department received about a dozen leads about the possible identity of the thief after video and surveillance images were released.

