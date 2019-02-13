× Police searching for missing man, 63, last seen in Zionsville; Silver Alert in effect

ZIONSVILLE, Ind.– A Silver Alert is in effect for a Zionsville man last seen Monday.

Zionsville police say Terrance Joe Sullivan, 63, was last seen driving a gray 2013 Toyota FJ Cruiser with Indiana license plate 526NIW.

Sullivan is described as 5’9″ tall, 160 pounds, bald with brown eyes. He’s believed to be in danger and may need medical help.

Zionsville is about 18 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

Police said in a release that he was last seen around 3 p.m. on “Monday, February 12,” which is not an accurate date. FOX59 is checking if they mean Monday or Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Zionsville Police Department at 765-483-3377 or 911.