Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Spring is just around the corner and many of you are looking to buy your first home and that's our question for Angela Answers today. Tim Maniscalo is President and CEO of the Central Indiana Better Business Bureau.

Anita wrote to me:"Hello. I want to ask about rent to own homes. I'm not sure if they are scams or not. What the best one is if there is one?"

To learn more about scams or if you were targeted by a scam, learn more at https://www.bbb.org/