Seasonal temperatures return Wednesday; tracking a mild Valentine’s Day

The light snow showers will wind down this morning, but breezy conditions will persist throughout the day. A few slick spots are going to be possible during the drive into work with light snow drifting over the roads at times. We’re starting the day off with temperatures in the 20s, which is nearly 15 degrees cooler than early Tuesday morning! Wind chills have dropped into the single digits and they will remain that way through mid-morning.

The mainly cloudy sky this morning will become partly sunny today. High temperatures are going to be ten degrees cooler compared to Tuesday and rise into the mid-30s. Forecast highs will be a few degrees shy of the average for the date (39°).

The wind will shift out of the south overnight and the steady wind flow will help temperatures rise tonight. We’ll drop to an overnight low near 30 degrees with temperatures rising back into the mid-30s during Thursday morning’s commute.

The southerly winds will pick up in speed Thursday with wind gusts up to 25 MPH. The strong winds will allow temperatures to rise into the lower 50s Valentine’s Day afternoon! There are going to be several dry hours before light rain showers arrive along a weak cold front that evening. The rain chances will remain very low for Thursday.

Colder air returns Friday with highs in the mid-30s. Another wave of snow arrives Friday evening, but this round will mainly impact the southern tier of the state. We will continue to monitor the latest trends and have updates as we approach the weekend. We’re also watching another system that could bring additional snow to central Indiana on Sunday.