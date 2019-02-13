Semi trucks catch fire in deadly Jackson County crash, closing I-65 southbound
JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. – Drivers heading south on I-65 should expect delays in Jackson County.
According to Indiana State Police, I-65 southbound is closed at mile marker 55 after a pair of semi trucks caught fire.
Sgt. Stephen Wheeles with ISP said both trucks were “fully engulfed.” Wheeles also said there were fatalities.
According to Jackson County Emergency Management, all lanes are closed and several fire units are at the scene.
Officials anticipated a “lengthy closure” for the area and urged drivers to find an alternate route.