× Semi trucks catch fire in deadly Jackson County crash, closing I-65 southbound

JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. – Drivers heading south on I-65 should expect delays in Jackson County.

According to Indiana State Police, I-65 southbound is closed at mile marker 55 after a pair of semi trucks caught fire.

Sgt. Stephen Wheeles with ISP said both trucks were “fully engulfed.” Wheeles also said there were fatalities.

According to Jackson County Emergency Management, all lanes are closed and several fire units are at the scene.

Officials anticipated a “lengthy closure” for the area and urged drivers to find an alternate route.

This crash on I-65 does involve fatalities. There are five vehicles involved. Crews are still working to extinguish the fire. This will be a lengthy detail. I foresee it being multiple hours before I-65 Southbound will be back open. I-65 Northbound is open through the area. https://t.co/EFZm8cnSs0 — Sgt. Stephen Wheeles (@ISPVersailles) February 13, 2019