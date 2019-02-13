Tip line for Delphi murders: 844-459-5786

Shred the Midwest: Perfect North in Lawrenceburg, Indiana

Posted 10:20 AM, February 13, 2019, by

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — Less than a two hour drive from Indianapolis, Lawrenceburg is home to the perfect place to learn to ski or snowboard.

Perfect North is a family farm turned ski area with slopes facing perfectly north, helping preserve snow during the winter months.

Don’t own your own equipment? Not a problem. Perfect North has the second largest rental fleet in the country with everything you need for the day to stay warm and safe on the slopes.

They offer a free lesson with a lift ticket and rental, so you can feel comfortable when taking that first cruise down the hill. Tim Doll of the Perfect North operations team says instructors offer a variety of classes, including private lessons.

“We also have an adaptive ski program for people who need to use out outriggers or sit skis. We have a very diverse group of lesson plans and instructors with over 200 ski instructors on staff," Doll said.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.