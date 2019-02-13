Shred the Midwest: Perfect North in Lawrenceburg, Indiana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — Less than a two hour drive from Indianapolis, Lawrenceburg is home to the perfect place to learn to ski or snowboard.

Perfect North is a family farm turned ski area with slopes facing perfectly north, helping preserve snow during the winter months.

Don’t own your own equipment? Not a problem. Perfect North has the second largest rental fleet in the country with everything you need for the day to stay warm and safe on the slopes.

They offer a free lesson with a lift ticket and rental, so you can feel comfortable when taking that first cruise down the hill. Tim Doll of the Perfect North operations team says instructors offer a variety of classes, including private lessons.

“We also have an adaptive ski program for people who need to use out outriggers or sit skis. We have a very diverse group of lesson plans and instructors with over 200 ski instructors on staff," Doll said.