Tailgates stolen from multiple trucks in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Ind. – Tailgates are being stolen from trucks in Greenfield and police are working to hunt down who’s is responsible.

The city’s police department says officers were first called to a report of a stolen tailgate from a 2012 Ford F250 Super Duty at the Kroger on North State Street on the evening of Feb. 6.

The victim told police that it appeared a maroon or red four-door passenger car had followed him to the parking lot and that he was inside the store for about 10 minutes. Officers provided a photo of the suspect vehicle in a press release Wednesday.

The theft at the Kroger was the second that evening of a Ford Super Duty tailgate, according to the police department.

Two additional tailgate thefts were reported on Feb. 12 from customer vehicles at Inskeep Ford.

Anyone with information regarding the red suspect vehicle or the thefts is asked to contact Lt. Randy Ratliff at 317-325-1280 or rratliff@greenfieldin.org.