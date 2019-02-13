× The Chainsmokers coming to Indy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Chainsmokers’ latest tour includes a visit to Indianapolis.

The concert will be on Nov. 7 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

The 41-city tour, titled “World War Joy,” kicks off Sep. 25 in Cincinnati and will wrap up on Dec. 6 in Vancouver. Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 15 at 10 a.m. on LiveNation.com. VIP packages, that can include premium seating, an invitation to The Chainsmokers’ soundcheck, a Q&A session with the artists, specially designed merchandise and more, will also be available. Multi-platinum band 5 Seconds of Summer, who is featured on The Chainsmokers latest single “Who Do you Love,” will joining the tour on all dates. Rising pop-star Lennon Stella will perform as the tour’s opening act.

The Chainsmokers are a Grammy-winning artist/producer duo, boasting multi-platinum certified hits such as “Roses,” featuring Rozes, “Don’t Let Me Down,” featuring Daya and “Closer,” featuring Halsey, which was the longest running #1 single on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2016. The band’s debut album, “Memories…Do Not Open,” has been certified platinum and debuted at #1 on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart.