Valentine’s Day brunch on the Nickel Plate Express

Posted 7:24 AM, February 13, 2019, by

ATLANTA, Ind. -- It's a gourmet brunch for two that allows you to see 24 miles of Indiana's countryside. The Nickel Plate Express is a perfect destination for your Valentine's Day so Sherman went on board to check it out.

