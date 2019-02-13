Valentine’s Day brunch on the Nickel Plate Express

ATLANTA, Ind. -- It's a gourmet brunch for two that allows you to see 24 miles of Indiana's countryside. The Nickel Plate Express is a perfect destination for your Valentine's Day so Sherman went on board to check it out.
