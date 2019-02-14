Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Broad Ripple Brewpub was established in 1990 by Englishman John Hill, born in Middlesbrough in North Yorkshire, and his wife Nancy, a Hoosier native. It is Indiana's very first brewpub (a restaurant that brews its own beer) and the oldest operating brewery in the state. The Brewpub was designed to recreate a typical English pub with its dark wood paneling, leaded stained glass windows, decorative tin ceiling, and cozy fire place. The Brewpub has one of the largest outdoor cafes in Broad Ripple Village, seating up to seventy people.

We have a large, eclectic, something-for-everyone menu. Everything from pizza, wings and burgers (we actually have 19 different sandwiches to choose from) to pasta dishes and salads plus British fare such as Shepherd’s Pie, Bubble & Squeak, Scotch Eggs, Fish & Chips and Bangers & Mash. We also have a nine item Children’s Menu. But we’re also known for the many innovative vegetarian or vegan dishes featured on our menu (over 30 items) and our weekly specials, where we like to try more experimental dishes.

The Brewpub offers many things to many people. Lively conversation and camaraderie at the bar; a family-friendly atmosphere, where kids are very much welcome; good natured competition in our dart room or a game of bags in our parking lot during the warmer months; surfing the web or getting some work done while enjoying a hand-crafted beer or a relaxed meal enjoyed outdoors on a warm Summer's night, while people-watching on the Monon Trail (and yes you can bring your dog).

