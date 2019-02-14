Don’t fall in love with this Valentine’s day warm up, new cold surge coming

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANOTHER 'SWEET' VALENTINE'S DAY

Valentines day 2019 enters the books as the 20th on record reaching 50-degrees or warmer. Only 20% (30) of our Valentine's days have been 50° or warmer. We are on a streak that now reaches three straight mild February 14th's, last year 57°, after three straight that were cold and snowy. In 2014 we set the record for the snowiest when 5.5" of snow fell.

COLD HEARTED CHANGE COMING

Wild temperate swings have been frequent here over the past 10 days and we are set up for another tonight. While the evening will be mild and breezy, a few sprinkles could develop ahead of a wind shifting cold front. Showers are more likely as the front nears and passes closer to midnight. Enjoy the evening but if out very late it will be turning colder.

Winds will shift northwest later tonight and colder air will come rushing back into the state. Winds will be brisk and combined with the colder temperatures, the wind chill will settle into the single digits by sunrise.

SNOW FOLLOWS THE COLD

Colder air flows into the state Friday and by Friday evening a area of snow will spread east across far southern Indiana. Clouds will increase here with a threat of snow by nightfall Friday over the southwest, southwest central portion of the state. Light accumulation is expected downstate but slick conditions could develop if you are travelling south late Friday.

Area-wide snow is possible again Sunday starting by daybreak. While consecutive runs off machines dampen the intensity of this system, there looks to be enough snow that it will accumulate but in light amounts. We will monitor trends.