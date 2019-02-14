Family-friendly brewhouse in Westfield

Posted 8:53 AM, February 14, 2019, by

WESTFIELD, Ind. -- A new brewhouse serves much more than just beer. Field Brewing offers coffee, brunch, lunch, and dinner and it's perfect for families looking for a new dining spot. Sherman stopped by to check out the menu.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.