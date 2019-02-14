Indy Eleven hold fantasy camp for kids of all ages

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTFIELD, Ind. – The Indy Eleven are showing Hoosier kids what it’s like to be a professional soccer player.

The team hosted a group of children at Westfield’s Grand Park over the weekend for a fantasy camp. Kids of all ages learned how the team warms up for games.

Indy Eleven officials say events like these help them build relationships with fans.

“We want to do more and more for our fans. I think we’ve got a great group of supporters of our club who’ve been with the club before it even existed and they really give a lot to what we’re doing,” said Martin Rennie, head coach of the Indy Eleven.

“So we want to reward them, let them be a part of it and hopefully give them an insight and a chance to get to know some of the players and coaches a bit better, too.”

The kids definitely know their stuff. We talked to one child who’s been playing soccer since he was 18 months old—he’s now 7-and-a-half years old!