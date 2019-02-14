× JUST IN: Pedestrian struck, killed along I-70 in Hendricks County

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — Authorities in Hendricks County confirm that a pedestrian was struck and killed late Wednesday.

It happened about 11:30 p.m. along eastbound I-70 at mile marker 59, near the S.R. 39 Monrovia exit. Police say a hit-and-run driver may be responsible, and are searching for the vehicle believed involved in the deadly incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated when additional information is available.