Martinsville man facing child porn and drug charges

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. – A Martinsville man was arrested on child pornography and drug charges Thursday morning.

Indiana State Police say 40-year-old Shandy C. Freeman was taken into custody when authorities executed a search warrant at a home in the 1600 block of East Harrison Street.

Freeman was then transported to the Morgan County Jail, where police say he was lodged on four counts of possession of child porn, one count of possession of methamphetamine, and one count of possession of marijuana.

State police didn’t share any more information regarding this investigation.

Anyone with information regarding criminal activity is encouraged to call state police at (812) 332-4411. Tips can remain anonymous and could save a life.