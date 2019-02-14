Shred the Midwest: Wisconsin’s Wilmot Mountain offers something for all skill levels

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILMOT, Wis. -- Wilmot Mountain has turned thousands of Midwesterners into lifelong skiers and snowboarders since opening in the 1930s. With 120 skiable acres, 7 lifts and 23 runs, Wilmot offers varied terrain for all skill levels.

While most people don’t get too excited about below freezing temps, 29 degrees or less is a good thing for those wanting fresh powder. Marketing and PR manager Rachael Muhlenbeck says the likeliness of fresh snow is almost always guaranteed when the temperature is low enough.

“Mother nature in the Midwest can be a little challenging sometimes, so we do make our own snow here. When there’s no snow in your backyard, there’s certainly snow in our backyard,” she said.

Wilmot Mountain was acquired by Vail Resorts in 2016 and has since undergone an epic transformation, adding more snow guns, bigger chair lifts, and a children’s ski and snowboard center.

“We’ve got some ski and stay packages with local hotels as well, so [it's] really easy come up for the weekend and hang out and enjoy your day on the slopes. You can make a day of it or even a weekend of it!”