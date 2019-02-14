Vigil honors Libby German and Abby Williams 2 years after Delphi murders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DELPHI, Ind. – On Thursday night, lanterns lit up the night sky in honor of Libby German and Abby Williams the two Delphi girls who were found murdered two years ago this week. The lanterns were part of a vigil to remember the girls and keep their story alive.

“I think about it every day,” said Carrie Timmons, Libby German’s mother, of her daughter’s murder.

Even after two years, she still has no answers.

“We just really want to get the right guy and get him arrested,” said Timmons.

That moment hasn’t happened yet. But she’s hopeful a vigil like the one Thursday night will help that moment arrive.

“It keeps it in everybody’s minds,” said Timmons.

As darkness fell, lanterns lit up the sky; turquoise and purple, the girls’ favorite colors.

“I came last year to support Carrie, and I promised her I would come every year to support her,” said Meghan Lang, a friend of Timmons who drove in from Canada. She said the vigil is a reminder for everyone.

“Just hold your loved ones close,” said Lang.

And yet on everyone’s minds, the question: who killed the girls two years ago?

“I think he’s still around,” said family friend Jenny Crume, who is convinced the killer is still in the area and believes he’s watching.

“Even with the reward money you’d think somebody would know who he is and turn him in,” said Crume, “and they still haven’t.”

And until that happens, people who knew and loved Abby and Libby said they’ll continue to keep their stories alive.

“Everyone is willing to help out,” said Timmons, “really it’s been amazing and the outpouring of support has been great.”

If you have any information that could help investigators, you’re asked to call Indiana State Police or your local authorities.