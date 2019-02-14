Warming up for Valentine’s Day; cooler temperatures and snow chances return this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We are kicking-off Valentine’s Day unseasonably warm across central Indiana. Indianapolis fell to 30 degrees overnight and now temperatures have climbed into the upper 30s and lower 40s. Temperatures this morning are near the average high for mid-February (40°) in Indianapolis! The wind shifted out of the south last night, which will help temperatures gradually rise throughout the day.

Skies will stay mainly cloudy today as milder air builds back into the state. Wind speeds will pick up mid-morning as well and may gust near 25 MPH. There are going to be several dry hours today before a cold front arrives tonight. A few scattered rain showers may develop ahead of the boundary. The best chances for rain exist this evening and tonight. Highs will reach into the lower 50s late in the afternoon. The warm weather will be short-lived due to the passing cold front.

Temperatures will drop again behind the cold front and highs will return to the mid-30s by Friday. We will end the work week with mostly cloudy skies and with a chance for snow. The next wave of snow is going to impact the southern half of the state and could bring an inch or two of snow near the Indiana-Kentucky border. Little to no accumulation is expected closer to Indianapolis. There is going to be a better chance for minor snow accumulation area-wide on Sunday.