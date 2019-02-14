Zionsville police searching for van in connection with series of vehicle break-ins

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. – The Zionsville Police Department is searching for a white van in connection with a series of vehicle break-ins reported Thursday morning.

Officers were called to investigate the multiple reports on the west side of the city between 8:09 a.m. and 8:18 a.m.

Police say the suspects appear to be targeting day cares, medical facilities, and workout facilities. The perpetrators are making entry through unlocked vehicles, or by smashing out a window to obtain any possible valuables inside.

Police have released photos of a newer model Chrysler Town & Country mini-van with a black roof rack and dark tinted windows that was observed in the area and is believed to be the suspect vehicle in the break-ins.

Police are urging residents to lock their unattended vehicles, and ensure all items are out of plain sight.

“The suspects have the propensity to break-in and take any valuables, bags, and or purses, without knowing the contents,” wrote the department.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to contact the criminal investigations division of the Zionsville Police Department (317)-873-5967.

